



Uche Maduagwu created a scene when he visited a crowded market. The actor stood in the middle of traders' wares as he screamed and called for Igbo Presidency in 2023. He had his signature red bra with him and his behaviour caused heads to turn in his direction. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Uche Maduagwu creates a scene at a crowded market as he demands Igbo presidency in 2023 (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information