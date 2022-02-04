Woman nabbed while trying to kidnap a 5 year old schoolboy in Kano

A middle-aged woman has been nabbed while attempting to kidnap a five-year-old schoolboy in Kano.

The minor has been identified as Bashir Jamilu, a nursery 2 pupil of Ulumuddin Primary School, Koki.

Mother of the child, Aisha Salisu Koki told Daily Trust that she sent him to school around 8:30am on Tuesday February 1. On his way, he met the woman, who held him by his hands, saying she was going to buy meat, noodles and milk for him, but the boy started crying.

Koki said;

“Along ‘lungun barebari’, he fell on the ground and she dragged him. Just beside the school he asked to be left to go in but she refused saying that she will bring him back. That was when people began to understand what was happening.

“When she was queried, she said he’s her son and people started beating her because they knew the child wasn’t hers.

“The moment I arrived at the place, I met her dragging the child with other people saying he’s her child. They then showed her to me as…