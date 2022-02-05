EFCC confirms release of VON DG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that Osita Okechukwu, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) has been released after being detained over fraud allegations.

The VON DG who was questioned for allegedly embezzling N1.3 billion, arrived at EFCC headquarters in Abuja on January 29 around 1:30 pm following an invitation regarding a case bordering on alleged conspiracy, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed on Saturday February 5 that he has been released.

Uwujaren who confirmed that Osita was “released on Monday”, added that investigation will continue.