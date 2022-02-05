Mother who killed her 3-year-old daughter says Spongebob told her to do it

A mother, whose 3-year-old daughter was found dead in a trash bag in Michigan, told investigators that Spongebob ordered her to kill the child or she would face death herself.

Justine Johnson, 22, allegedly stabbed 3-year-old Sutton Mosser multiple times on Sept. 16, 2021, two days after the child’s third birthday, before stuffing her body into a black trash bag after she was hallucinating due to weeks of heroin withdrawal and lack of sleep.

The mother has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Feb. 4, Ryan Eberline, an investigator with Child Protective Services, testified that on the day Sutton was killed, Johnson said she had left her mother’s Oscoda Township house where she was living and passed out in a graveyard. She said she then returned to her mother’s house and attempted to kill herself before she killed her daughter.

Eberline said: “She told me that she didn’t remember the specifics…