His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma today met with families of the four deceased Traditional rulers killed during the unrest in the State.

According to the Governor, “frankly speaking, it is a sad day for us as it reminds us of the ugly incidents in Njaba LGA and other communities where our Royal Fathers were killed. My heart bleeds as I mourn with you.”

The Governor disclosed that the traditional Rulers died in the line of duty as they gathered to move their communities forward when they were attacked.

While commiserating with their survivors, Governor Uzodimma assured them that he would do all that he possibly can to ensure those behind the killings were brought to book.