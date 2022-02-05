Ukraine’s deadliest female sniper who killed 3 Russians in a night vows to take on Putin if he orders Russian troops to invade

A female Ukrainian sniper who has killed killed at least 10 people while fighting pro-Russian separatists, has vowed to take on Putin’s troops as fears of an invasion rise.

The battle-hardened veteran Olena Bilozerska, 42, has already fought in the blown-up buildings and trenches of contested Donbas, east Ukraine but claims she is willing to do it all again to protect her country.

She says: “You take up a weapon against my country – that’s it, you’re a target. If you don’t take him out in time, he might kill you or one of your comrades.

“If I didn’t shoot in time and the target hid, that’s when I feel angry at myself for missing my chance. And if the target is hit, I feel the pleasure of a job well done.

She says she does not care about the lives of those she killed and she vows she would do it again.

She says: “When the enemy crawls towards our position to kill me, does he think if I have a husband, parents, or kids?

Olena with her husband

“Of…