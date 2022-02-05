We only asked if she had doctor’s prescription

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have denied arresting a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Olanipekun Oladayo Irenimofe, for buying a pregnancy test kit and contraceptive.

Oladayo’s sister had taken to social media to raise alarm after she was “arrested”.

“My sister, a student of Mapoly just got arrested for going to buy postpill and pregnancy strip. She’s at a police post in Abeokuta.”she had tweeted

In subsequent tweets, she revealed that her sister had been released, but that policemen went searching for her again.Olukoya later tweeted that police went to arrest the pharmacist who sold the products to her sister.

“Please help oooo, she just told me they’ve gone to arrest the pharmacist that sold them to her.”

However, the state police command PRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police were doing their duties by questioning her on whether she had a doctor’s prescription or not.