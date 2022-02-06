Gov. Uzodimma extols  Imo Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad 

His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has extolled the Imo State Anti Kidnapping Squad Command based on its contributions to the enforcement of peace and security in the State.

The commendation came as Governor Uzodimma visited the Imo State Police Command’s Anti Kidnapping Squad. The Governor thanked them for dismantling camps of ‘unknown gunmen’ recovering caches of illegal fire arms used to create unrest and kill innocent citizens of the State.

The Governor assured the galant men and women of the force of his unalloyed support in the war against crime and in the maintenance of peace and stability in the State.

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to call on Ndi Imo to be part of the fight against crime and criminality in the State by volunteering information on suspects or suspicious activities to the security agencies, as it is the business of all stakeholders working with Government to stamp out crime and criminality in Imo State.

