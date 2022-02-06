‘He’s a great guy’ – Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox addresses rumors she dated Drake

Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Julia Fox has come out to address rumors she dated his colleague and former rival, Drake.

Reports emerged last week of a previous relationship between Julia and Canadian rapper, Drake despite being married to Peter Artemiev for a year at the time.

Julia answered Drake’s messages in 2019 after he contacted her through an Instagram DM.

He complimented Julia’s recent success in the movie Uncut Gems, and then traveled to New York to meet her in early 2020.

The reports said the fling was shortened by COVID-19 and Julia’s pregnancy with Peter, and also interestingly Kayne and Drake were feuding at the time.

Julia Fox, speaking on the February 4 episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, didn’t deny having something to do with Drake, and says he now gets along with Kanye.

“He’s a great guy and a gentleman… and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out,” Julia told Niki during the first minutes of the…