Hisbah police intercepts four vehicles carrying over 4, 200 bottles of beer

Hisbah officers in Kano State have intercepted four vehicles with over 4, 200 bottles of assorted beer.

Dr. Harun Ibn Sina, the Commander General of the Board, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Kano on Saturday February 5.

According to him, the vehicles were intercepted along Kwanar Dangora-Kiru Madobi and Zaria-Kano roads.

The Commander General explained that Kano State Shari’a laws ban consumption and sale of beer and other intoxicants and had set aside stiffer sanctions for those found guilty of the offence.

He also disclosed that the Board had succeeded in arresting miscreants engaging in prostitution, drug pushing, and other unlawful acts at Panshekara.

Ibn Sina said the young men and women were arrested after receiving complaints from residents of the area.

The Commander General charged citizens of the state to be more vigilant and report any suspected person or character to relevant authorities. He also reaffirmed the board’s readiness to…