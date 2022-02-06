IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, told me he never issued Sit-at-home directive for South-East

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, informed him that he never ordered nor knew about the weekly sit-at-home directive South-Easterners have been subjected to every Monday.

While speaking during the investiture of the 16th President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(ECCIMA), Barr. Jasper Nduagwuike on Saturday, February 5, Abaribe said Kanu told him this when he, alongside some other persons, paid a visit to the IPOB leader in detention. According to him, the sit-at-home has caused businesses to relocate to other regions as a result of insecurity in the region.