61fefc0eb8662Lizzy stripped down to her birthday suit as she spoke about unconditional love on Instagram.  The singer shared a photo of her naked self and captioned it "art". 61fefc6828fca She also shared a video and spoke about true and unconditional love.  61fefcb28832461fefcce1f1a9 Watch the video below.        View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)The post Lizzo strips and bares all as she refers to herself as ‘art’ (photos/video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

