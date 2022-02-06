Man kills mother of his child then engages in shootout with police on Facebook live before killing himself (video)

Three people have died, including the suspect, after a shooting at an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

On Saturday morning, Feb 5, police received calls about shots fired in Park Plaza apartments.

Chief Nimmer said in a press conference that the incident appears to have started as a domestic incident.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, had shot and killed a 23-year-old woman who is the mother of his child.

The suspect also killed a 31-year-old man who came to the aid of his baby mama when he attacked her. A 36-year-old man was also shot and injured. He is expected to survive.

When police arrived, the 26-year-old shooter engaged in a shootout with police officers and he livestreamed it on Facebook.

Towards the end of the video, he’s heard saying his last words. As he had already killed his child’s mother, he asked that the child stays with his maternal grandparents.

He also asked a friend who is owing him to give everything he owes him to the parents…