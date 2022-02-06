Three crew members found alive after Delta vessel explosion





Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) on Sunday February 6, days after the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel named ‘Trinity Spirit’ exploded. 10 persons were said to be aboard the ship when it exploded.

Providing an update on the incident on Sunday, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Ikemefuna Okafor said while three crew members were found alive, they discovered one yet-to-identified dead body in the vicinity of the FPSO.

“We can confirm that three (3) crew members have been found alive in the community and our priority is to ensure that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need. Furthermore, in the early hours of Sunday 6th February 2022, one dead body was discovered in the vicinity of the FPSO. The identity of the dead body is yet to be ascertained. “As…





