Actor, Columbus Short arrested again for domestic violence

American actor, Columbus Short was recently arrested for domestic violence, stemming from an argument with his wife, Aida Abramyan-Short.

Police were called to Short’s San Fernando Valley, California residence on Wednesday, February 2, after a verbal argument between the couple turned physical.

Short reportedly claimed his wife punched him, but law enforcement officers didn’t observe any marks on the actor that would back up his assertions.

However, police allege they saw minor injuries on his wife and arrested the Stomp the Yard star on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

This isn’t the first time Short has been in trouble with the law. In 2014, he was arrested for felony battery after punching a man during a bar fight, and in 2018 he was sentenced to a year in jail for allegedly hitting his wife, Abramyan-Short.

Short has yet to be formally charged in this latest incident.