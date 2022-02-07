Billie Eilish stops concert to give fan an inhaler, shades Travis Scott

Billie Eilish stopped her concert on Saturday February 4, to offer help to a fan who seemed to be in distress.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, the singer, currently on the road for Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, was seen putting safety first as she looks out into the audience with concern. “You need an inhaler?” she asks before addressing her stage crew. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

“It’s OK, we got one,” Eilish says, pointing to a concert attendee. “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

Then came a shot at what was clearly aimed at Travis Scott, with Billie saying … “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going.” That got huge cheers from the audience.

This referenced the fact that Travis’ November concert continued for several minutes after the event was declared a mass casualty event, with many suspecting he was aware of what was going on. He has strongly denied that, claiming ignorance to the…