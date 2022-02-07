Hushpuppi: FG, US discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that the United States Government and the Nigerian Government are discussing the possible extradition of DSP Abba Kyari, the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team, over his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by alleged international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi and five others.
In an interview with Channels TV on Monday evening February 7, Kyari said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari.
“It is an issue that has international and national dimensions. Actions have been taken. It is a work-in-process locally and internationally and we are doing whatever it takes to ensure justice is done within the context of the law regardless of the personalities that are involved.
When criminality is involved, Nigeria and US naturally work together when there are elements of the offences that have taken place in the…
Source: Linda Ikeji