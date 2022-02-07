Hushpuppi: FG, US discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that the United States Government and the Nigerian Government are discussing the possible extradition of DSP Abba Kyari, the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team, over his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by alleged international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi and five others.

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday evening February 7, Kyari said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari.