I gave that family the culture. If they keep playing games with me, I will take that culture back

Kanye West is not done calling out his estranged ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The ‘Jesus walks’ rapper, 44, continued his war of words with Kardashian, alleging that Kim Kardashian is accusing him of putting a hit on him while also warning the Kardashian family to take ‘the culture’ back if they keep playing games with him.

This comes after West over the weekend claimed that Kim Kardashian has prohibited him from seeing the couple’s four children.

On Sunday evening, February 6, West posted a screenshot of a text message that reads “Send me Kim’s number.” But the messsage received no response.

In the caption, West claimed that Kim had accused him of trying to have her killed.

“Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her,” West captioned the post.

“So let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing. Now I’m being accused of…