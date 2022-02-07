Teacher arrested for pulling 12-year-old student’s hair

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly pulling the hair of a 12-year-old student.

The teacher is said to have pulled the student’s hair during an altercation at a Connecticut magnet school last week, marking the fourth teacher arrested in the district since November, according to reports.

Police responded to a reported assault at the King/Robinson Inter-district Magnet School in New Haven around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 1.

During their investigation, officers said the student accused her teacher of pulling her by her hair, according to WTNH.

Jennifer Wells-Jackson, a 49-year-old veteran school teacher, was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

Video appears to show the teacher holding onto 12-year-old Destinique James’ hair behind her as several other students scream around her before she lets go.

The student was not seriously injured and declined medical attention, police said.

The student’s mother, Destine James, told…