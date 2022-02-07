Troops rescue seven kidnapped persons in Kaduna

Troops have rescued seven persons who were kidnapped by bandits who invaded Ungwan Garama, located in Maraban Rido General Area of Chikun Local Government, Kaduna State.

The victims were rescued after troops received a distress call. Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs said the superior firepower of the troops forced the criminals to flee.

Aruwan said the security forces exploited the escape route of the bandits, and were able to rescue seven persons who had been abducted.

The commissioner added that all of the rescued victims have been reunited with their families. He also revealed that Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their spirited efforts and speed of response, and has also conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the rescued persons.