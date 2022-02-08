Carer jailed for life after he was caught on hidden camera raping 99-year-old dementia patient

A depraved carer has been handed a life sentence after he was caught raping a 99-year-old woman as her horrified family watched on a hidden camera.

The career, Philip Carey, 48, was caught on tape walking into the patient’s room at a care home in Blackpool, Lancashire, and raping her. This is after the victim, had stopped letting her relatives touch her and begged them not to leave, pleading that they would “hurt” her.

Her family decided to place a hidden camera in her room, which caught Carey in the despicable act. They then proceeded to call the police and the 48-year-old was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to rape, sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, and sexual activity in the presence of a person with a mental disorder by a care worker.

Philip was recently handed a life sentence and will serve at least 10 years behind bars before being eligible for release.

A statement released on behalf of the victim’s family said:…