NFF dumps Peseiro, retains Eguavoen as Super Eagles interim coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reconstituted the technical crew of the national team.

Augustine Eguavoen will continue as Interim Technical Adviser while ex-Barcelona winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, was appointed as a Chief Coach and an immediate assistant to Eguavoen.

In a statement on Monday February 7, the NFF confirmed it won’t move forward with the agreement with Jose Peseiro, who was expected to take charge of the team after the Africa Cup of Nations.

“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim) while Emmanuel Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles. Salisu Yusuf will be the 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the CHAN team and Joseph Yobo will be 3rd Assistant while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, announced.

Sanusi added, “We acknowledge and appreciate…