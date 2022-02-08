Nike end sponsorship of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood following rape and assault allegations

Nike have ended their sponsorship of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood after he was arrested and later released on police bail.

The 20-year-old was arrested at the end of January on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. He was then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill before being released on bail last Wednesday February 2.

United have confirmed that Greenwood will not return to train or play for the club until further notice.

Nike initially suspended their relationship with the forward but they have now confirmed that their partnership with him has ended.

A spokesperson for the company said, via The Athletic : “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete”.

GMP said in a statement last Wednesday: “A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

A statement from United on the day Greenwood was…