Ogun Central Senatorial aspirant struggles to understand question asked during interview (video)

Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru, who is vying for the senatorial seat under Ogun Central Senatorial District of the APC, encountered difficulties during an interview and the awkward moment is going viral.

While speaking about her senatorial race on Arise TV, the politician was asked, “What has struck you the most in your political campaign?”

But Ms. Oniru was left confused by the question and she asked: “You mean like lightning thunder kind of struck?”

The host had to explain the question to her before she was able to answer.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share their opinion on the interview.

Watch the interview below.