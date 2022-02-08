Prize money for Senegal, Egypt, Cameroon revealed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will pay Senegal $5 million (£3.7 million) for winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

CAF will also pay Egypt $2.75 million (£2 million) for coming second in the 2021 AFCON tournament and Cameroon $2.2 million (£1.6 million) for winning the third-place final (Bronze medal), according to The Sportsgrail.

The AFCON 2021 final match ended in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes. Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the AFCON final on Sunday night, February 6, in Yaoundé’s Olembé stadium in Cameroon.

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty for the Teranga Lions to ensure they win their first-ever AFCON.

After the conclusion of the 2021 AFCON, Mane was named Player of the Tournament. His teammate, Edouard Mendy, won the best goalkeeper award as the Chelsea shot-stopper conceded only two goals during the 2021 AFCON and blocked a penalty in the shootout against Egypt.

Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar, won the…