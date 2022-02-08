Residents flee their homes in droves after bandit attacked their communities in Niger state (video)

Residents of over five communities along the Kontagora-Rijau road in Mariga and Rijau local government areas of Niger State have fled their homes following recent attacks carried out by bandits.

A video shared online shows men and women with their children in lorries and also on motorcycles as they fled with their belongings.

Over the weekend, the terrorists attacked Dusai village, which is a few kilometers away from Kontagora town on Sunday afternoon, February 6, while Kuimo, which is close to Rijau gown was attacked around 4 pm on the same day, allegedly killing over 44 persons including a blind.

The fear of more attacks from the bandits has caused the villagers to flee their homes.

One of the fleeing residents who gave her name as Fal’ai Danladi said as she was running, she fell several times and injured her fingers, however, she was helped to Rijau by a motorist.

Another fleeing resident from Warare community, Aliyu Bello said that he decided to run because…