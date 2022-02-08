Sergio Aguero accuses former club of using him as a ‘political pawn’ as he denies rumours of a return two months after retirement

Sergio Aguero has accused his former club Independiente of making up false rumours about him returning to the club.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona striker announced his retirement from football in December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, having experienced chest pains while playing for Barcelona in a La Liga game against Alaves.

Reports in Argentina claimed that Aguero, 33, was training with Independiente, where he began his career, ahead of a potential return to action.

However, during one of his popular Twitch streams, the Manchester City legend debunk the reports and slammed the Independiente hierarchy.

‘I wanna say to the board to stop using me as a political pawn,’ Aguero said. ‘Do not disturb me, I have no business with it. I haven’t spoken with anyone at the club since I left.’

The striker joined Independiente at the age of nine and made his senior debut in 2003 at only 15 years old.

He left the club in 2006 to join Atletico…