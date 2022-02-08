Watch disturbing video of West Ham/France footballer Kurt Zouma assaulting his pet cat at home (video)

A disturbing video has surfaced, showing West Ham and France defender, Kurt Zouma physically abusing his pet cat.

The shocking footage – originally posted on Snapchat by Zouma’s brother, Yoan, shows the 27-year-old former Chelsea player kick, slap and throw objects at the animal.

The clip was filmed in Zouma’s £2million London mansion at the weekend and it’s believed the France international could be prosecuted as a consequence of his behaviour.

In a statement to the Sun, Zouma said: ‘I want to apologise for my actions.

‘There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

‘I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video.

‘I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

‘They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.’

In response to the disturbing footage, the RSPCA denounced Zouma’s…