205 universities not enough for Nigeria – NUC

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission has said that Nigeria lacks the right number of universities to meet its present demand for tertiary education.

Rasheed who said this while presenting operational licences for two new universities to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, bringing the total number of universities in the country to 205, said Nigeria can only account for 5.06 per cent of students in the nation’s ivory towers, leaving the remaining 94 per cent in public universities.

The NUC Executive Secretary further justified the commission’s decision to approve the University of Education, Ijanikin/Epe and the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, by saying that Lagos government has been exceptional in the running of the Lagos State University for the past 39 years.