Adele sparks engagement rumors with diamond ring at Brit Awards 2022

British singer Adele led everyone stunned with at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday February 8 with not only her performance, but the gorgeous diamonds she was wearing on the red carpet.

Adele was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 42nd Brit Awards in London and the stunning small meteor sitting pretty on her ring finger led to a lot of fan buzz on social media.

Before taking home the Song of the Year trophy for “Easy on Me” at the event on Tuesday, February 8, Adele, 33, walked down the red carpet in a sleek black Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

The performer completed the look with a Lorraine Schwartz pear shape ring on her left hand, quickly igniting engagement rumors amid her romance with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.

A rep for celeb-loved jeweler Lorraine Schwartz has also confirmed that Adele is wearing a ring from the designer’s collection.

The duo were first linked in July 2021 when they were spotted together at a…