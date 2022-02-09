Bible remains intact as fire destroys car and everything inside it in Onitsha, Anambra state (video)

Residents gathered to stare in amazement at a Bible that was not destroyed after a fire destroyed a car and everything in it.

 

The fire incident occured in Onitsha,  Anambra state.

 

The fire affected at least 3 cars parked in front of a compound and everything in the cars were destroyed.

 

However, a Bible left inside one of the cars was not destroyed in the fire, residents claim.

 

In a video shared online, spectators are seen clapping as a man lifted the Bible and commented that it didn’t burn, despite everything else burning in the fire.

 

See the video below. 

 





