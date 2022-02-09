Governor Fintiri restricts motorcycles in 2 LGAs

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has banned the use of motorcycles in Mbamba, Yolde Pate and Ngurore communities of Yola South Local Government.

Fintiri who issued the executive order, also banned their use in Viniklang and Federal Housing Estate in Girei Local Government Area from 5pm to 5am.

Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou said in a statement on Tuesday February 8, that the decision was taken to curb the growing activities of criminals disrupting the peace of the state.

The statement read;

“Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Motorcycles Executive Order No.1 of 2022 comes into effect on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 until further notice. “They have become a threat to the peace, wellbeing, security and stability of the state’s political and economic systems, as well as their effect on continuous development which must be effectively curtailed.”

While defaulters face risk of prosecution, those with genuine…