Gunman kills eight in Imo community

Eight people have been killed by a gunman who struck at oil-bearing community of Mmahu Egbema, headquarters of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo in the early hours of Tuesday February 8.

The Nation reported that Youth President of Egbema Community, who introduced himself as Romano said an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre stormed the community from a nearby bush and started shooting sporadically, killing eight people in the process.

Romano said;

“Since he escaped from the prison he has been terrorizing the entire community.”

Revealing that they can no longer bear his atrocities, the community’s youth President disclosed that they invited security operatives to assist in arresting him but they could not track him. He added that the actions of the convict has thrown the entire community into mourning and panic.

Romano also said that the gunman had killed three persons and escaped into the bush out of fear of being apprehended by security…