Hisbah Board destroys 3.8 million bottles of beer in Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed over 3.8 million bottles of assorted beer that were confiscated in the last few months.

The Commander-General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn- Sina, stated this during the destruction of the seized beer at Tudun Kalebawa, Dawakin Tofa local government area on Wednesday, February 9.

Ibn-Sina explained that the board is winning the fight against drug abuse, intoxicants, and all other societal vices. He said the state government approved the destruction of the intoxicants, hence the conduct of the exercise.