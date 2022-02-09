Kanye West shares photos of Kim Kardashian and their kids and begs God to bring his family back together

Kanye West has made it clear again that he wants Kim Kardashian back, just days after calling her out.

The rapper shared multiple posts last week, calling Kim out over her parenting style and for keeping the kids away from him.

He later deleted all the negative posts he shared about Kim.

He has now shared another post about his family.

This time, he shared photos of Kim Kardashian and their kids and wrote in the caption: “God please bring our family back together.”

This isn’t the first time he’s made it clear that he wants Kim Kardashian back.

Last December, while performing a new song released on Amazon Prime, Kanye pleaded with Kim to come back to him.

He sang: “I need you to run right back to me… Most specifically Kimberly.”

Prior to that, in Nov. 2021, Kanye admitted he has made mistakes in his marriage but said he “needs to be back home.”

Making a plea for reconciliation at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in Nov. 2021,…