NSCDC destroys eight illegal modular refineries in Abia

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has destroyed eight illegal modular refineries in Ukwa West Local Government Area, Abia State.

This comes barely two weeks after the command destroyed 10 similar illegal refineries in the same area.

The Abia State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Ayinla Olowo, told newsmen in his office in Umuahia that the illegal refineries were destroyed by operatives of the Anti-vandal Unit of the command, codenamed “Operation Sting”.

He said this was done to rid the state of illegal dealings in petroleum products.

Olowo added: “The operatives destroyed eight illegal refineries and disconnected all the pipes with which they siphoned products from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation’s pipelines.”

He described the activities of illegal petroleum refiners as economic sabotage, saying that “their activities are having negative impact on the nation’s economic prosperity.”