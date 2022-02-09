Prolific filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba gets engaged to her man, Oscar Heman-Ackah (photos/Video)





Prolific filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, is engaged to her man, Oscar Heman-Ackah.

The couple shared the good news of their engagement on social media on Wednesday, February 9.

According to Kemi, Oscar who is a media solutionist and a creative entrepreneur popped the question in Ghana on January 28 in the presence of their family and close friends.

”We’ve taken some time to privately enjoy this moment and bask in the celebration of it all. However, we’re beginning to understand it might be next to impossible keeping a lid on this for much longer. After thinking long and hard, we ultimately would love for this announcement to be on our own terms and molded in our own true narrative. Plus, you all here have followed my journey from the start and lovingly root for me – Now if that isn’t FAMILY, I don’t know what is 🙂 So dear FAMILY, on the 28th of January in Ghana, delivered as a beautiful suprise and expression of love, and in the presence of some close friends and…





Source: Linda Ikeji