Statues I built put Imo on the map

The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said the statues of prominent personalities he built put the state on the world map.

While he served as governor, Okorocha built statues of prominent personalities such as Nigeria’s first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe; former Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa; former military governor of the defunct Eastern Region of Nigeria, Ikemba Ojukwu; first democratic governor of Imo State, Sam Mbakwe; former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma and others at Heroes Square.

In a post shared on social media today February 8, Okorocha said he and his family have been under attack due to the false narratives and misconceptions that greeted the building of the square.