Terrorists kill 13, abduct Katsina village head

A terrorist attack in three communities of Dukawa village in Bakori and Funtua Local Government Areas of Katsina State, has led to the death of 13 residents.

The terrorists also abducted a village head during the attack on Tuesday morning February 8.

An eyewitness said the terrorists began their operation on Monday night at Dukawa village in Bakori LGA, moving from house to house and looting shops moving to Gidan Kanawa where they reportedly killed three residents.

They later attacked two other communities in Funtua Local Government Area where they murdered 10 residents and abducted the village head, Alhaji Umar.

The terrorists looted shops and houses in the three communities and stole personal effects and money.

Eldest son of the village head, Abdullahi Umar, said;