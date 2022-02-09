Troops neutralize four gunmen in Anambra state

Four gunmen alleged to be members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network, have been neutralized by troops of the Nigerian Army.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu said the gunmen who were killed in Ihiala town of Anambra State, were reportedly enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order of the proscribed group.

They reportedly shot sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town on Wednesday February 9, before troops of the NA who received a distress call launched out to the location to restore normalcy.

The police said the firefight ensued and the gallant troops neutralised their leader, Ejike and three others. Items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter include one motorcycle, two pump action double-barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others.

One combat vehicle conveying troops was, however, involved in an accident during the operation…