Fans make racism allegations against Adidas after they ended sponsorship deal with Kurt Zouma for kicking cat but just warned Luis Suarez when he racially abused Evra in 2014

Fans have taken to social media to berate sportswear giant, Adidas after they announced on Wednesday, February 9, an end to sponsorship of West Ham Footballer Kurt Zouma.

Zouma, a black French footballer has been under heavy criticism after a video surfaced on Sunday showing him kick his cat severally. His club have fined him £250,000 for the act, the pets have been seized from him while Adidas announced a termination to its endorsement of the footballer.

Meanwhile in 2014, Luis Suarez, a white Uruguayan footballer was only warned by Adidas after he racially abused Manchester United footballer, Patrice Evra.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to accuse Adidas of being racist.

‘Adidas warned Luis Suarez after he racially abused Patrice Evra but ended its sponsorship deal with Kurt Zouma for kicking his cat’

It all makes sense now.

