‘I didn’t kill or hurt anyone ‘-Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in Paris attacks that killed 130 people says in court

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in a jihadist terrorist rampage that killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris in November 2015, has told a French court he had never killed or wounded anyone.

French-Moroccan Abdeslam, is the only surviving member of the Islamist group alleged to have carried out the gun and bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and national soccer stadium in Paris.

He is the only defendant among the 20 defendants to be directly accused of murder, attempted murder and hostage-taking.

Police believe his explosive vest malfunctioned while he was attempting to carry out the attack and that he fled the French capital in the hours after the attack.

On Wednesday, February 9 in court, Abdeslam, 32, said he supported the militant group Islamic State and that he had been on the path to becoming a combatant but didn’t admit to being involved in the coordinated gun and bomb attacks that killed 130 people, a crime that was seen…