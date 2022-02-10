Kindergarten teacher allegedly flogged 3-year-old child until she fainted (video)

A 3-year-old girl was left with red marks on her back after she was allegedly flogged by her teacher.
The girl, who is in kindergarten, reportedly fainted following the beating.
A Twitter user who spoke with the child’s mother shared a video of the girl on the platform and called on agencies responsible for such matters to act.
See the video of the girl’s back after the beating.
How can a kindergarten teacher be this heartless to a 3year old child?
…yesterday I saw a lady crying profusely, I got closer and asked her what happened she showed me her 3 year old daughter’s body
Her teacher manhandled the little girl still she fainted@segalink @mrmacaronii pic.twitter.com/Hr1KXc3hCV
— KING WAVY ? (@JackFleet) February 10, 2022
Source: Linda Ikeji