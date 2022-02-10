Kindergarten teacher allegedly flogged 3-year-old child until she fainted (video)

By
Headliners
-
14


Kindergarten teacher allegedly flogged 3-year-old child until she fainted (video)

A 3-year-old girl was left with red marks on her back after she was allegedly flogged by her teacher.

 

The girl, who is in kindergarten, reportedly fainted following the beating.

 

A Twitter user who spoke with the child’s mother shared a video of the girl on the platform and called on agencies responsible for such matters to act.

 

Kindergarten teacher allegedly flogged 3-year-old child until she fainted (video)

Kindergarten teacher allegedly flogged 3-year-old child until she fainted (video)

 

See the video of the girl’s back after the beating. 

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR