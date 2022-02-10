Man shares his date experience with an under-23 girl

A Nigerian man has shared his experience after having a date with an under-23 girl.
@Kilishisuya said the girl became infuriated and alleged that he was embarassing her after he stood up to unbuckle his belt and jean button to eat after their meal arrived. He added that the girl stormed off afterwards.
The Twitter user wrote;
Una dey drag U-23 gals, I no put mouth, cos I never jam dem til 2day, so I had a date with 1 2day, I order food e arrive, so i got up n unbuckled my belt n jean button make I chop, next ting I hear na “wat sort of bushman are u? Stop embarrassing me” & she left me n stormed off
