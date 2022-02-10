OAU student dies after falling into septic tank in her hostel (photos/video)

A 100-level student of the Department of Linguistics and African Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, has died after she accidentally fell into a septic tank in her hostel on Wednesday February 9.

Heritage was said to be packing her clothes that she had washed earlier when she suddenly slipped into the septic tank in the hostel where students are allegedly asked to pay as much as N200, 000 for a bed space.

Confirming her death, the University’s Students’ Union president, Ogunperi Taofeek Olalekan, in a statement released, said