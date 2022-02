American rapper Eve Cooper has welcomed her first child.

The 43-year-old welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 1, 2022, but she made the announcement on Instagram today.

Her son has been named Wild Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

This is her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper. Maximillion has 4 other kids from his previous relationship.

When they got married in 2014, Eve became stepmother to Maximillion’s kids.