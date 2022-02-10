Uber driver commits suicide in Lagos

An Uber driver who is said to be a resident of number 51 Oduntan Street, Ketu, in the Ikosi-Isheri Local Government Area of the state, reportedly took his life in his apartment today February 10.

Sahara Reporters reports that the deceased waited for his wife to leave home for an appointment before taking his life.

A neighbor of the victim who gave her name as Victoria said that no suicide note was dropped by the man, adding that it was his wife who discovered his body dangling from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm upon her return home.

Victoria said the victim and his wife hardly interacted with neighbors since they moved into the house in March 2021.

His name or other vital information were not known to many of them in the compound, Victoria revealed.

Residents of the area were preparing to evacuate the body as of the time of this report.