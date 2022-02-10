West Ham footballer, Kurt Zouma dropped by Adidas over cat abuse video

West Ham/France footballer, Kurt Zouma has lost his sponsorship deal with Adidas, just hours after he was fined £250,000 by West Ham for abusing his cats.

A video obtained by The Sun on Tuesday, February 8, shows Zouma, 27, dropping the cat from chest-height, and kicking it as it lands. He then chases it around the living room while cursing at the cat, and at one point he threw a pair of shoes at the cat, before slapping it in the face.

Animal care agency, RSPCA has taken his two cats following the outrage over the video and now Adidas has now ended his boot deal.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the well-being of these cats.

“They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.

“We’re grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are…