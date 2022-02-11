Don’t interfere with Nigerian politics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday February 10, warned diplomats against interfering with Nigerian politics.

Speaking during the presentation of Letters of Credence to Ambassadors of Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Sanz and Israel, Michael Freeman, Buhari asked them to ensure that their activities remain within the limits of their profession as they monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year.

In the statement titled ‘Observe, but don’t interfere in internal politics, President Buhari tells diplomats ahead of 2023 elections’, which was released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari was quoted saying;