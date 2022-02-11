Tesla recalls another 579,000 vehicles because a ‘Boombix’ function plays over warnings to pedestrians

Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a ‘Boombox’ function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

This is the fourth recall in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker.

In two of the recalls, Tesla made decisions that violate federal motor vehicle safety standards, while the others are software errors, Mail Online reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on its website Thursday February 10, that the cars and SUVs have what Tesla calls a ‘Boombox’ function that allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving. This violates federal safety standards that require pedestrian warning noises for electric cars, which make little noise when traveling, the agency says.

The agency says the problem will be repaired with an over-the-air software update that will disable the ‘Boombox’ function. It says…